The Comanche County Commissioners set a deadline at Monday’s meeting of Aug. 10 for Jail Administrator Bill Hobbs to present a plan to reopen the jail for the commissioners to vote on and approve.
At Monday’s commissioners’ meeting, Hobbs and county commissioners discussed submitting a plan to state authorities to reopen the detention center to new detainees, with District 3 County Commissioner Alvin Cargill requesting Hobbs submit a plan and possible contract with Tillman County this week, for the commissioners to discuss and vote on at the Aug. 10 commissioners meeting.
The jail has been closed to new detainees since May 21, when the Oklahoma Department of Corrections began transferring inmates who tested negative for COVID-19 to its North Fork and Mabel Bassett correctional centers, initially leaving the Lawton facility as a quarantine center for inmates who had tested positive. All new detainees have been transported and held at Tillman County, which currently houses 61 Comanche County inmates.
The current iteration of Hobbs’ plan to reopen meets the state’s requirement of maintaining 95 percent below capacity in order to allow space for quarantine should a detainee test positive for COVID-19; however, the county does not have a long-term contract with Tillman County to house overflow, which is also required by the state when the plan is submitted to the Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health for approval.
“The bad thing is our history at the jail; we’re always 60 to 80 detainees over,” Hobbs said. “We’ve got 61 at Tillman County and with what we have in our jail, if we bring those inmates back, it puts us over the 95 percent.”
“The state is forcing our hand with this,” Cargill said. “They’re not letting us take new detainees in until they see our plan. We want to have a plan by next Monday that includes a contract with Tillman County and is acceptable and amendable to everybody.”
The jail currently houses 224 inmates, well below the 95 percent capacity required by the state, but this number does not include Comanche County detainees held in Tillman County at a cost of $45 per inmate, per day. At 95 percent capacity, this will allow the facility to maintain empty cells should the need to quarantine arise and provide sufficient space for housing groups of future detainees, Hobbs said.