Residents have until Friday to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to cast ballots in the June 30 Primary Election.
County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Those who are not registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight June 5. Sims said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after June 30.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the Comanche County Election Board office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at 315 SW 5th, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available online at www.elections.ok.gov.