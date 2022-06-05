Voters who plan to vote by absentee ballot in the June 28 primary election must request their absentee ballot by 5 p.m. June 13, according to the Comanche County Election Board.
No excuse is needed to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma. Voters can request a ballot using the online OK Voter Portal or by downloading an application from the State Election Board website. Applications also are available by contacting your county election board.
Voters who prefer to vote in person on Election Day are reminded to verify their polling place before heading to the polls June 28. Due to statutory redistricting, some voters may have a new precinct and/or polling place. Voters can verify their voting districts, find their polling place, and view a sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their county election board.
Questions may be addressed to the Comanche County Election Board, (580) 353-1880; the state election board, (405) 521-2391; or through info@elections.ok.gov.