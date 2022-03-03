March 11 is the last day to apply for voter registration for the April 5 board of education general elections and special school board bond elections.
Residents who are not registered to vote or who need to change registration information may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application postmarked no later than midnight March 11.
For Comanche County voters, elections include Lawton Public Schools (Office 2), Bishop Public Schools, Elgin Public Schools, Empire Public Schools, Geronimo Public Schools and Snyder Public Schools school board seats, and bond issues for Sterling Public Schools and Walters Public Schools.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at county election board offices, including the Comanche County Election Board, in Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse at 315 SW 5th. in addition, forms are available at any U.S. post office, public library and motor license agency. They also are available at the Oklahoma Election Board website: www.elections.ok.gov.