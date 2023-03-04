The State of Oklahoma has a beef with the way a Comanche County cattleman has cared for his longhorn herd.
On Friday, Chuck Dickens was in the court of Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker to argue his case in a civil forfeiture hearing for the return of 19 head of longhorns seized by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 23 after the chief veterinarian at the State of Oklahoma determined they were malnourished. The seizure followed findings that some longhorns on Dickens’ property had starved to death.
After hearing testimony from Gary Stone, the Veterinary Medical Officer at the State of Oklahoma and Dr. of Veterinary Larry Chambers over the course of 1½ hours Friday morning, Walker ordered Dickens post a bond of $18,050 for the care and recovery of the herd since Chambers took in the herd and for the next 30 days. He has 72 hours to post the bond, or the herd will be forfeited.
Another review hearing is slated for April 7 if the bond is posted. Walker said if the health of the longhorns is still in need of care, Dickens would have to post a second bond to retain ownership over the cattle.
In his ruling, Walker noted evidence offered that Dickens was starving the longhorns to take advantage of the “unique value” in the sale of skulls and horns. After noting he’d run a cattle operation for 30 years, the judge offered sounds of disgust with his admonishment.
“There is no doubt from testimony … these animals were dying of starvation, and some died of starvation,” he said. “You don’t starve your animals; you don’t wait until they die and sell their horns.”
Representing the state, District Attorney Kyle Cablka faced off with Dickens’ counsel, Tommy Sims. They each approached their questioning with backgrounds of coming from farming/ranching families.
Stone testified of being contacted by the sheriff’s office in early February to investigate Dickens’ herd on property on Wolf Road and also on Meers/Porter Hill Road. Using Body Condition Scoring of fat content between 1 to 10 as a marker, he described to Cabelka how the herd ranged from a few that ranked as 5s (mid-range), and the majority were between 1 and 2.
There was little feed and water available, Stone testified. At least two longhorn had starved to death.
After performing a necropsy (animal autopsy), Stone testified the body usually holds fat cells longest to the heart, kidneys and pelvis area. There was no injury other than the body feeding on itself for nourishment, he said.
“Starvation is a lesionless disease,” he said. “This (heart fat) was all liquified.”
Dickens was given three weeks to correct his feeding and care regime for the animals. A return visit showed some improvements at the Meers/Porter Hill location but there were signs some cattle weren’t receiving proper care at the other location.
Overall, he said there were signs of an improving effort by Dickens. But the 19 head that were taken to Chambers for care were “obviously not getting enough food,” he said.
“They were all in the 2 or less BCS or less,” he said. “Whatever we had to do, we had to move them.”
Chambers testified he’d immediately vaccinated and updated the cattle’s shots, put them on vitamins and minerals and began a feeding regime. When Sims asked if elderly longhorns, already a notoriously lean and bony bovine, could’ve been why the herd looked concerning, he said a 5-year-old was the oldest and most were between 1 and 2 years old.
Each longhorn needs at least 5 pounds of feed a day, plus all the Bermuda grass they can eat to begin getting to a healthy place, according to Chambers. He said it took four days before they reached the 5 pounds of feed goal a day. Now, he said, they know to come to feeding.
“They act like they didn’t ever know to eat,” he said, “or their stomachs had shrunk.”
Despite all this, Chambers said there is hope for the health of all 19 longhorns. But they’re not out of the woods yet.
“They’re extremely fragile,” he said. “They’ve all survived.”
With Sims questioning, Chambers said longhorn horns have “a unique value,” but he countered there are humane ways to deal with the herd other than starving them to get the horns. On etsy.com, longhorn skulls and horns range from close to $300 to $12,000.
With his ruling, Walker noted the costs for feed and care incurred by Chambers. As a veterinarian, the going rate is $6 per minute or $360 per hour. He’s also paying for the feed and medicine. Sims inquired about the cost rate given and asked for a “fair and reasonable bond.”
Chambers simply hoped he’d be reimbursed for the efforts.
“I hope so (get paid),” he said. “(If not) I would not be happy.”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.