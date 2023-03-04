Courtroom 'beef'

Chuck Dickens, right, stays seated in Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker's court Friday morning as his counsel approached the judge's bench in a civil case regarding his longhorn herd. 

 Scott Rains/staff

The State of Oklahoma has a beef with the way a Comanche County cattleman has cared for his longhorn herd.

On Friday, Chuck Dickens was in the court of Comanche County District Judge Jay Walker to argue his case in a civil forfeiture hearing for the return of 19 head of longhorns seized by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department on Feb. 23 after the chief veterinarian at the State of Oklahoma determined they were malnourished. The seizure followed findings that some longhorns on Dickens’ property had starved to death.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

