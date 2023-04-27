Lights
Comstock

Inattentive driving is blamed for a Saturday morning wreck east of Lawton that sent a Comanche County man to an Oklahoma City hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kenneth Owens, 59, of Lawton, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and admitted in stable condition with leg and internal trunk injuries. He was later medi-flighted to OU Medical in Oklahoma City.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you