Inattentive driving is blamed for a Saturday morning wreck east of Lawton that sent a Comanche County man to an Oklahoma City hospital.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kenneth Owens, 59, of Lawton, was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and admitted in stable condition with leg and internal trunk injuries. He was later medi-flighted to OU Medical in Oklahoma City.
Owens was driving a Saturn Relay eastbound on East Gore Boulevard around 10 a.m. Saturday when he ran into a dead end but didn’t stop on the gravel roadway about ¾ of a mile east of Northeast 165th Street, Trooper Luke Norton reported. The Saturn hit a sand mound, went airborne and came to rest in a field.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Owens’ condition at the time of the wreck remains under investigation.
Norton reported inattentive driving was the cause of the wreck.
