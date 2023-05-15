A turn down a dead-end road where two police units were parked led to a high-speed chase, a wreck and jail for a Lawton man Wednesday night.
Christopher Adam East, a.k.a. D-Town, Dallas and D-Roy, 32, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with endangering others while eluding police, driving under the influence – great bodily injury, causing a wreck without a valid driver’s license, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container and possession of marijuana, records indicate.
Lawton police officers Craig McAlhaney and Tiffany Sparks were collecting evidence for a separate incident shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the northern end of Northeast 45th Street at a dead end. A white sedan approached, stopping close enough to see the marked police vehicles and blocking the road, McAlhaney stated. Stopped for more than a minute, the officer stated he drove towards the car, and it began backing up, the probable cause affidavit states.
After turning around, the sedan took off at a high rate of speed and McAlhaney stated he initiated a traffic stop. The car did not stop and went south on Northeast 45th Street, turning on the left turn signal first before switching to its hazard lights “for unknown reason,” according to the affidavit. The car blew through the stop sign at Cache Road and crashed into another vehicle. East got out of the car and began to stumble alongside the car before being taken into custody.
McAlhaney stated East smelled of alcohol and search of the car yielded an open container of Mickey’s malt liquor as well as about 2 grams of marijuana on the center console, the affidavit states.
The other driver was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where she was treated for a broken collar bone, collapsed lung and multiple broken bones in her lower extremeties, McAlhaney stated. It was learned East did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the affidavit.
East has prior felony convictions: Rusk County, Texas, burglary of habitation, from October 2009 and November 2021; and Henderson County, Texas from June 2009 for the same charge, records indicate.
Along with being slapped with a $150,000 bond, East has been out on $75,000 bond for a Comanche County case since January 2022 for charges of shooting into a dwelling, using a vehicle to fire a weapon, reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. The bond on the earlier case was lifted to an additional $100,000, records indicate.
East returns to court at 3 p.m. July 31 for his preliminary hearing conference for the latest charges.