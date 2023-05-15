A turn down a dead-end road where two police units were parked led to a high-speed chase, a wreck and jail for a Lawton man Wednesday night.

Christopher Adam East, a.k.a. D-Town, Dallas and D-Roy, 32, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with endangering others while eluding police, driving under the influence – great bodily injury, causing a wreck without a valid driver’s license, and misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting an open container and possession of marijuana, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

