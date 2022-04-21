ANADARKO — A case against a 72-year-old Caddo County man accused of repeatedly molesting a 4-year-old girl was dismissed Monday, just before a jury trial was to begin.
The man is free after having been in jail on $50,000 bond since his first court appearance in August 2021.
On Wednesday, the Caddo County District Attorney’s office dismissed without prejudice three felony counts of lewd molestation against Fabela Eliseo Reyes, of Eakly, records indicate. This means charges could be refiled.
Reyes fell under investigation in December 2020 after the girl told a family member he’d been touching her “cookies,” a term she’d used to describe her private parts, according to the warrant affidavit. She told a forensic interviewer he’d lewdly touched both her and himself while being exposed and showed on a doll where she claimed he’d touched her.
After pleading not guilty during his Feb. 11 arraignment, Reyes’ legal counsel submitted a demand for a speedy trial or, in the alternative, application to either dismiss the case with prejudice or reduce the bond, records indicate.
Reyes’ representing attorney, Bret T. Burns, of Chickasha, had challenged the forensic interview as being flawed and unreliable as well as the competency challenge. On Monday, he entered objections to the witness testimony via alternative methods and to evidence of “other crimes” and requested a hearing.