It took 3 hours and 49 minutes for a Comanche County jury to find a former Lawton City Councilman not guilty Thursday of a felony charge of embezzling $6,000 from the “Think Lawton” group.
The case originated just under five years ago with a $6,000 donation check by Preston Gates that was given to Caleb Davis for “Think Lawton” to use in the Wards 6, 7 and 8 city council races in May 2017.
After almost three hours of pacing the halls of the Comanche County Courthouse Thursday awaiting the nine men and three women of the jury’s decision, following a hug of his defense counsel, David Smith, of Norman, Davis walked from Special Associate Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom a free man.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka noted it was a difficult case and, though he didn’t get the verdict he sought, he appreciated the jurors’ attentiveness throughout the trial.
“I think it was a tough case for the jurors,” he said. “It wasn’t the outcome we wanted but my office will always appreciate the consideration of the case by the jury.”
Cabelka still thinks the victims and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) brought a good case and noted that two prior judges found probable cause to issue the initial arrest warrant and to bind the case over for trial.
“These cases are hard to try,” he said.
The trial’s final day included Davis taking the witness stand in his defense.
Under Smith’s questioning, Davis told of diligent efforts toward the successful outcomes of the three council races. It included using his own money as well as raised funds, he testified.
In using the receipts and invoices the OSBI uncovered several payments made by Davis using cash. Smith argues that all but about $38 of Gates’ $6,000 was used directly on the campaigns, from making signs and literature to getting volunteers to canvas neighborhoods in the wards.
Cabelka countered with Davis’ testimony he was paid as a consultant through “Think Lawton,” which he identified as his business. Cabelka countered the group is more of a PAC (political action committee). During video recorded questioning by OSBI Special Agent Chris Ray shown to the jury, Davis told Ray it was his business and he could spend the money how he wanted.
“Does it surprise you that not a single person testified they knew it was your business?” Cabelka asked Davis.
Davis’ response: “That doesn’t surprise me.”
The prosecutor noted following Gates’ donation of the check in late-May 2017, on June 7, 2017, the “Think Lawton” Facebook page was started and identified itself as a “think tank.” A few days later, its description identified it as a “citizens advocacy group.”
Davis admitted the page didn’t identify as a business. He told Cabelka there was a secret Facebook page for it.
In the end, Davis testified he believed the case brought against him was part of a concerted effort to get him removed from the City Council. The felony charge was filed less than a week before he was to be on the ballot for re-election.
“Did you steal?” Cabelka asked Davis.
“No sir,” Davis replied. “That was the most costly year of my life.”