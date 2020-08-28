The formal arraignment of a former Lawton City Councilman accused of embezzling campaign funds is slated for Sept. 17.
Caleb Davis, 38, is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for his opportunity to plea to a felony count of embezzlement, according to the District Attorney's office.
The arraignment scheduling follows Thursday’s recusal by District Judge Emmit Tayloe after he was scheduled to hear the case.
On Wednesday, Davis was bound over for jury trial on allegations he funneled $6,000 earmarked for a trio of Lawton City Council candidates in 2017 that were given to “Think Lawton.”
Davis is represented by David Smith, of Norman. Clay Hillis had been his legal counsel until a first attempt at a preliminary hearing was postponed in June due to his recusal. Court documents identify him as a potential witness in the case.
Defeated in the 2019 election, Davis left the City Council in January 2020. He entered office in 2017.
The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 fine.