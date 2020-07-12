Davis earns degree Jul 12, 2020 55 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charity Davis, Lawton, was among the students who earned degrees in May from McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas.Davis earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology: criminal science. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News featured Marlow Fourth of July parade News featured Blessing of the troops Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesSchool board agrees to lease former Jackson Elementary to community entityAll county courthouse employees will be tested after employee test positive for COVID-19County Commissioners approve annexationLawton leaders won't mandate masksBar owner busted for DUI through a yardWoman punches officer, leads to chargesRift between Kiowa Executive and Legislative branches goes to courtAcademic chairs appointed at Cameron UniversityComanche, Kiowa recall efforts on display at open housePandemic affects college scholarships for LPS seniors CollectionsMarlow Fourth of July paradeBlessing of the troopsHeavy rain on a Friday afternoonRide for JusticeCrews work to replace downed power lines