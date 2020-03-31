DAVIDSON — A 2 year old Davidson boy is in critical condition after falling into a Tillman County pond Sunday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the toddler fell into a private pond 2 1/2 miles northeast of Davison and was flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the boy walked from his house to a private pond where he slipped and fell into the northwest part of the pond, according to Trooper George Hoyle’s report. The boy’s grandfather found the boy floating about six feet from the shoreline in 2 ½ to 3 feet of water. The grandfather began lifesaving efforts to revive the boy.
The roadway at the intersection of Oklahoma 70 and U.S. 183 was shut down just over 45 minutes to allow the helicopter to land and pick the boy up for transport, according to the OHP.