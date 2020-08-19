FREDERICK — A 21-year-old Davidson man is in critical condition at a Wichita Falls, Texas, hospital following a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning.
Isaiah Jacob Deleon was flown to United Regional Hospital and admitted in critical condition with head, limb and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Deleon, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a Mitsubishi Montero northbound on U.S. 183 shortly after 7 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the right, rolled 1¾ times and was ejected about 3½ miles south of Frederick, Trooper Aaron Manney reported. The car struck a fence and came to rest in a field.
All lanes of the highway were closed to traffic for about an hour while Deleon was taken aboard a helicopter and the scene was investigated and cleared of debris.
Manney reported that Deleon’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.