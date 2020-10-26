DAVIDSON — Chad Wofford and wife Anna followed a dream and created the Red River Pumpkin Patch five years ago at their farm outside of Davidson.
Wofford said the family decided to take a chance to live a dream and created a pumpkin patch that could serve as a family destination where families can put away their cellphone and just enjoy themselves.
"It's always been my wife's passion," Wofford said. "So, I decided if we build it, they will come and we built it, and here they are. It just feels so good to give back to the community and to families and to bring people together.”
The patch sits on several acres within walking distance of the Davidson public school where families and groups can purchase tickets to enjoy a day of fun with numerous family-oriented activities. Families can play large-scale games of Checkers, Tic-Taco-Toe, Connect Four and other games or future cowboys and cowgirls can try their hand at roping dummy steers or playing a round of horseshoes. There’s also a petting zoo for those wanting to get up close and personal with farm life. If you’re willing to get a little dirty, you can even excavate an area and dig for prizes in an archaeological dig.
Brianna Gaither, a teacher at Davidson Public Schools, was one of several leading a field trip to the patch and said the annual trek to the farm was something the students looked forward to every year.
“I love the fact that it’s local,” Gaither said. "It’s kinda help put our town on the map, but it’s also an outdoor activity that we get to go to that the children really enjoy. We don’t even need the school buses because (the Woffords) come pick us up for a hayride here and back to school.”
The Wofford’s call it a pumpkin patch, but that's not really all it is, Wofford said. The corn maze is the biggest attraction, especially Saturday nights when the maze opens from 7 p.m. to midnight for a haunted tour through rows of corn that would make Stephen King shudder.
"We have a five-acre corn maze, which is haunted Friday and Saturday nights," Wofford said. “It can be as scary as you want it. If you have children, then we’ll let the volunteers know to tone it down; if you’re looking to get scared, then we can handle that too.”
The Woffords, including their two daughters, spend much of the offseason leading up to opening, expanding and improving the facilities and games, and an area where parents can sit and watch their children play. This year, they also added hand washing and sanitation areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"When parents come out here, they can sit anywhere and see just about everything their children are doing here," Wofford said. "We designed it that way so that the parents can watch as the children have fun and play games. And I tell you, I hardly see anyone pull out their phones while they're out here. It's all about having fun."
The Red River Pumpkin Patch has three pricing options — good, better and best — each with their own benefits. The good option doesn't include the hayride or archaeological dig, while other packages include those and other options. Every package comes with a pumpkin to take home.