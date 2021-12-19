ELGIN — Debbie Horton Fullerton has a purpose when she toots her own horn.
She’s the first to tell you, among many things, not to expect Louis Armstrong-like abilities from her trumpet playing. But when she puckers up and performs for her late parents, her reason is proof of “What A Wonderful World.”
“I hit a lot of bad notes,” she said, followed by her ever-present laugh.
Debbie, who lives in Dallas, Texas, where she is able to be a full-time presence for her grandchildren, made the trip Friday back to her homeland of Southwest Oklahoma. It’s a mission trip made at least once a year.
She arrived to play favored songs to her late parents, Ben D. “Bennie” and Virginia Pierce Horton. The couple are interred side by side and, a little bit together, at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
After her mother died, Bennie kept her ashes with him. Even when residing at Brookridge Retirement Center and, later, at the Lawton VA Center, Virginia was there. Debbie said there was no other place for their ashes than together in their final resting place. Their love was one of a kind.
“They’re side by side,” she said, “but I sprinkled some of their ashes together so they can dance.”
That’s why Debbie comes to the cemetery with her trumpet in tow. She’s joined by her best friend and fellow Eisenhower High School graduate Patricia Bassel, who holds the sheet music. Dear friend Carolyn Pate also comes along. Debbie said after her mother died, Carolyn helped care for her father while the daughter was living in California.
From the couple’s marriage in 1947 through Virginia’s funeral 40 years later, music was a key component. Debbie said she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a teacher, music lover and trumpeter. Although, she’ll be the first to tell you, she prefers to play the French horn. But those are “pretty expensive.”
As she uncased her trumpet, Debbie shared its story and connection to Friday’s visit to the cemetery. This one would arrive following Virginia’s funeral. Her mother died in 1987 from a brain tumor.
“I played at mom’s service on my mother’s trumpet,” she said. “Dad bought this one for me. For my dad to buy something like that for me, it was really something special.”
Debbie said her parents lived through the Great Depression and weren’t extravagant spenders during their lifetimes.
When she refers to her father, Debbie almost always calls him Bennie. It’s something she knew from her mother.
“Mama would tell me to tell him when dinner was ready, ‘Bennie, Mama wants you,’ and he’d come running,” she said. “He liked to eat; he ate like a farmer.”
That would be fitting. Bennie was the son of a pioneer Lawtonian who settled here in 1901 and opened a tent hardware store. He began a dairy business that included his son’s help. Bennie was driving a Model-T Ford pickup at the age of 8, delivering milk, Debbie said. He would later graduate from Lawton High School and attended Cameron College where he studied agriculture.
Then World War II happened. Bennie enlisted and was commissioned into the Army Horse Cavalry. When the war was over, he’d earned several honors and separated from the service with the rank of captain. He met his future wife upon his return to Lawton.
Bennie was serving as church deacon at what is now the Little Chapel on Southwest C Avenue and Virginia was the organist. Within two weeks of meeting, they were engaged. On June 26, 1947, the couple tied the knot on the well-known radio program, “Bride and Groom.”
The couple was running late to their ceremony and, with Bennie at the wheel of the car, was speeding down Hollywood Boulevard in California when a police officer pulled them over, Debbie said. He had a tendency to drive fast even when he wasn’t running behind.
“He asked, ‘Where are you going in such a hurry?’” she said. “Bennie said, ‘We’re on our way to the Hollywood Chapel to be on “Bride and Groom.’” … The next thing you know, they were racing behind the police car with its lights and sirens on; they had a police escort.”
The couple honeymooned at Jackson Hole, Wyo., before returning to Lawton; Bennie returned to the dairy and Virginia taught music. He was recalled to service in 1948 during the Berlin blockade. Debbie was born in Germany on April 6, 1949.
When they returned, the family settled in Edinburg, Texas, where Bennie set up his own dairy farm. In 1956, he lost a portion of his right arm.
“A belt on some machinery grabbed him and took his arm,” she said.
Debbie said the accident didn’t slow her father down. He was still capable of the occasional spankings, along with voluminous hugs. It also didn’t slow him down with his work.
The family returned to Lawton in the early 1960s. Virginia taight music at Eisenhower Elementary and Bennie became a land developer.
Debbie said music and laughter were always part of life. As she readied to play her trumpet on Friday, songs loved by her parents were on the playlist. “The Autumn Leaves,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and “God of Our Fathers” were favorites, she said. “Taps” and “Reveille” are always played. So, too, is another song that was a favorite of the couple.
“They loved ‘Lady of Chiapas,’” she said. “They liked a lot of Spanish-influenced songs.”
The joy in growing up with her parents is something Debbie feels to this day. She asked Patricia a question that, in hindsight, was completely rhetorical.
“I’d relive my childhood, wouldn’t you?” Debbie asked.
Patricia replied, “Yeah.”
Debbie approached the couple’s shared tombstone, Bennie’s name on one side, Virginia’s on the other.
The tradition of playing the trumpet at this site is a continuation of a practice Debbie said she carried on while Bennie was alive and living at Brookridge. Now, she continues this ritual for herself as much as for her parents.
“My dad had always loved me playing the trumpet for him on my many trips to visit him,” she said. “I only come out now for my own peace of mind. I always cry.”
Before hitting one note, Debbie set out two fresh dates atop the grave marker. She was told that deer will come and take them. She said her father loved fresh dates, too. So when they disappear by the next visit, she likes to think he’s the one enjoying the snack. She also leaves a penny for each parent.
“He was a good dad, and she was a good mom,” she said. “If somebody gave me an hour to be with anyone in the world … I would want to be with mother and daddy.”
Cheeks puffed and notes rose from the golden trumpet. Each melody a love song from a daughter to her beloved parents.
When the songs are over and the fresh dates and pennies are left to remain at the Horton’s shared tombstone, Debbie and her dear friends followed the path west to indulge in another tradition, Patricia said. Leave it to the quiet one to have the last word.
“We celebrate at Meers afterwards and have one of their burgers,” she said.
And with that, the day’s mission done, the three friends loaded into Debbie’s RAV for their trip. Their original music trumpeted through giggles in anticipation for the day’s further adventure ahead.
