The father of a Lawton woman found dead following a multiple day search in northeastern Comanche County said her loss should be a catalyst for others to look out for the mental health of their friends and family.
Emily Reid, 24, went missing Aug. 10 during a bout of paranoia that sent her driving into the countryside and, ultimately, walking to her death due to exposure, said her father, Dan Reid. She was found Aug. 13 in the area of Northeast Lake Avenue and Trail Road.
Emily Reid’ pickup was found about a mile from the site. Dan Reid said she’d been going around 90 mph when she went through the fence and onto the property. She snapped her rear axle on the terraces and caused other damage to the truck before coming to a halt in the field. He believes the airbag broke her nose. He said she’d fled Lawton because she was paranoid someone was out to get her.
Law enforcement and volunteers searched the area repeatedly over the days she was missing. Helicopters and drones were used. Emily Reid was found on Aug. 13 by a pair of riders on horseback. She’d collapsed into the tall grass and was hidden after she’d left the trail.
Dan Reid said that even though the State Medical Examiner marked “inconclusive” as the cause and manner of death, he was assured his daughter died from exposure. Her only injury was from the airbag.
“They even brought in an anthropologist,” he said. “They don’t have a box to mark death by exposure.”
Dan Reid said his daughter was cremated due to the condition of her body. He noted the temperature had reached 116 degrees with the heat index and two of those nights had torrential rains. He’s almost done with his biology degree and said he knows how these ingredients accelerate things.
“In Oklahoma, it was perfect conditions for rapid decomposition,” he said.
Dan Reid said his daughter had been dealing with mental health issues for about a year before her death. She’d been diagnosed with manic depression and mood swings as well as severe bi-polar disorder. He said she’d had to do new patient intake at the Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center seven different times, including the day she disappeared.
“Every time, they acted like she had never been there; one of the physician’s assistants did it personally three times,” he said. “She eventually had to go to Duncan to get a psychiatrist.”
Emily Reid had been high functioning, according to Dan Reid. She was a manager at UPS. He said appearances can be deceiving.
As he plans for her upcoming funeral, Dan Reid has only one wish for others to remember her and recognize when someone close to them is in need.
“I’m going to be a proponent of mental illness awareness,” he said. “If you have a member of your family suffering with this, help them. Help your family and friends.”