Father and daughter in better times

During better times, Dan Reid and his daughter Emily goof for the camera. Now that she's lost her life, he hopes others will recognize and help family and friends suffering from mental health issues. 

 Courtesy

The father of a Lawton woman found dead following a multiple day search in northeastern Comanche County said her loss should be a catalyst for others to look out for the mental health of their friends and family.

Emily Reid, 24, went missing Aug. 10 during a bout of paranoia that sent her driving into the countryside and, ultimately, walking to her death due to exposure, said her father, Dan Reid. She was found Aug. 13 in the area of Northeast Lake Avenue and Trail Road.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

