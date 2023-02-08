A woman accused by her father of starting a fire that consumed a home is being held on $100,000 bond.
Nadia Marie West, 21, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of second-degree arson. The crime is punishable by up to 35 years in prison.
West was implicated in the Feb. 1 fire at 1703½ SW 6th Street after her father spoke with Lawton Police Department Lt. Brian Shotts. The father said his daughter had started the fire “and just left,” the probable cause affidavit states. He said she’d done it several times before.
When questioned about the day’s fire, West claimed to have had no involvement. When asked about her father’s allegation she’d started other fires on his properties, she responded, “I did not start all of them,” the affidavit states.
West returns to court at 3:30 p.m. May 13 for her preliminary hearing, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.