Arson house fire

Lawton firefighters work together amongst the low rolling smoke to battle a Feb. 1 house fire behind 1703½ SW 6th Street. The property owner’s daughter has been charged with igniting it.

 Scott Rains/staff

A woman accused by her father of starting a fire that consumed a home is being held on $100,000 bond.

Nadia Marie West, 21, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of second-degree arson. The crime is punishable by up to 35 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

