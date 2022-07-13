A Lawton man is in jail after law enforcement officials said they discovered child pornography images traced back to him.
During questioning, police said he admitted to downloading the images as well as sending some through SnapChat.
Javier Moya, 25, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a single count of possession of juvenile pornography, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton police began investigating after receiving a late-May CyberTip regarding child porn through the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) database after SnapChat reported intercepting five files, according to the probable cause affidavit. The files featured minor females in sexually explicit poses, some including grown men, investigators said.
Data turned the investigation toward Moya and on July 7, a search warrant was executed at his apartment. During an interview, Moya admitted to downloading five images from the website and had a sixth image saved to his phone, the affidavit states. He also told investigators he’d sent the five images through the social media platform.
Held on $50,000 bond, Moya returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.