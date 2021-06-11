Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma was involved in a breach of its data security involving its cloud storage system.
In a statement issued Thursday morning, Chief Operations Officer Lane Hooten said its business associate, Elekta, Inc., a first-generation cloud-based storage system experienced a data security incident. Upon learning of it, Elekta engaged a forensic investigation to learn the scope and damage from the breach.
On April 28, it was confirmed there was access to patient health information as a result of the incident.
“While the forensics investigation is still ongoing, out of an abundance of caution, Elekta must conclude that all data within Elekta’s first-generation cloud system was compromised, including the data for patients of Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, L.L.C.”
The breach affects Southwest Oklahoma’s four centers in Lawton, Altus, Duncan and Chickasha. Elekta is the company provides the centers’ medical record system, according to Alison Green, spokesperson. Letters will be mailed to any potentially compromised patients during the forensic analysis.
“To our knowledge, none of our patients have been affected at this time,” she said.
Patient information involved include name, Social Security number, address, date of birth, height, weight, medical diagnosis, medical treatment details and appointment confirmation.
Hooton said no financial accounts or credit/debit card information was involved in the incident and there is no evidence at this time to believe the information has been misused for fraudulent purposes as a result.
“We take this incident and the security of patient information seriously,” he said. “Immediately after we were notified of the incident, we began working with Elekta to better understand the nature and scope of the incident and coordinate our efforts to find alternate ways to continue treating patients.”
Despite no indication of misuse of patient information, Elekta is offering complimentary access to identity monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration services. Those affected will receive instructions in activating those services in letters sent upon discovery.
For more information or questions, call 580-250-5124 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.