A decision has been made and is awaiting announcement in a Lawton police-involved shooting from January and the investigation into another November 2020 police shooting is under review.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office has made its decision regarding the actions that resulted in the Jan. 17 shooting death of Zonterious Johnson. Its result has not been released to the public.
Letters have been sent to the Lawton Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and Johnson’s family in regards to the decision. What information the letters contain remains privileged.
An announcement is expected early this week, possibly as soon as Monday, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police Information officer.
Johnson died the morning of his 24th birthday, Jan. 17. He was shot around 4 a.m. near the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park. He died at 4:28 a.m. at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
According to the full autopsy report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office, Dr. Leonardo Roquero’s found that Johnson was facing police when the shots were fired. Police said he was holding a gun and that he’d been told to drop it.
A 9mm handgun was recovered by investigators and spent 9mm casings were reportedly found outside the lounge.
According to the report, Johnson was killed from two through-and-through gunshot wounds to the chest. He also suffered a through-and-through wound to his right foot. There was no evidence the gunshots were fired from close range. No bullets were recovered from the wounds.
Roquero determined through a toxicology screen that Johnson had methamphetamine and a trace amount of amphetamine in his system at the time of death. He’d also been drinking and had a 0.05 blood alcohol content.
Because the shooting involved a police officer, the OSBI undertook the investigation.
Officers were called to the venue to conduct a compliance check around 3:30 a.m. and police reported a large number of people were outside when they arrived. While officers were inside the building, shots were heard fired from outside. A bullet hole was located in one of the windows facing Park Avenue.
According to a statement released shortly after the incident by Police Chief James T. Smith, Johnson fled the scene and officers pursued on foot. Johnson was seen with a gun in hand. Following commands to drop the weapon, gunfire followed.
The wounds described by Roquero would offer evidence Johnson may have been shot by a long rifle. Witnesses have said officers arriving to conduct the compliance check were armed with their long rifles.
Questions recently submitted to LPD regarding the department’s compliance check policy have not received response.
A November 2020 shooting that has been under investigation by the OSBI is under review by the District Attorney’s Office. The investigation report was received Tuesday. No decision has been made regarding the shooting at this time.
Duane Scott Murray II, 30, of Lawton, was killed following an early-morning stand-off with police on Nov. 19, 2020. The OSBI issued a statement offering a few details into the incident. The stand-off lasted about an hour and ended with Murray pointing his weapon at police before being killed by a bullet to the head.
According to the OSBI, Murray had broken into an apartment at 1420 NW Hunter Road and made the woman inside disrobe. She escaped and called 911. The woman is the same one he was accused of raping in April 2020.
Murray’s father has reached out to The Constitution. He said there are questions about wounds found to his son that he wants answered. He also questions where and how Murray got the gun.
LPD policy is for officers involved in a shooting incident be placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of an investigation.
The Constitution has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with Lawton police for the release of the police body camera video for both incidents. So far, the videos have not been made available to the media.