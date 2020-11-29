The Comanche County District Attorney is seeking to have a district judge removed from overseeing a murder case due to allegations of bias and prejudice.
It follows a contentious two years between the two legal entities.
District Attorney Fred Smith filed a motion in Comanche County District Court last week arguing that District Judge Irma Newburn’s postponement of an October murder trial to the first docket of 2021 is an example of bias and prejudice against his office.
The continuance was ordered due to the defendant’s attorney claim that two Lawton Constitution stories published before the trial’s scheduled beginning adversely affected her client’s right to a fair trial.
During an informal in camera hearing on Nov. 20, Smith, “informally and privately,” asked Newburn to recuse/disqualify or transfer the first-degree murder case of Jamar Angel Jackson, 20, according to the motion. She denied the request.
Jackson is accused of the Oct. 6, 2019, shooting death of Tahiba Willis, 26, of Lawton, outside a local bar.
DA cites rift
Smith cited a long-standing rift between his office and Newburn regarding many other cases and the issue of recusal/disqualification/transfer of cases. He wrote that there had been a good faith effort to resolve their differences but claims that Newburn has continued to show “bias and prejudice” against his office.
The day that Jackson’s trial was slated, Oct. 5, his counsel, Teressa Williams, entered a request to continue the case by citing a Constitution story published the day before regarding the issues between the DA’s office and the judge, as well as another story previewing the week’s trials.
Williams argued the two stories on the front page “adversely affects” Jackson’s “right to a fair, impartial, and untainted jury pool,” according to the motion. Statements by District Attorney Fred Smith in the story regarding the rift between his office and Newburn were argued to adversely affect the trial as well.
In the new motion, Smith attached the transcript of the hearing where Newburn stated that comments in the rift story by Smith and First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka were “Deliberate attempts to affect the integrity of the trial.”
Smith writes that by continuing the trial without first asking jurors if they had been affected by the story, Newburn was not taking into regard the preparation involved in scheduling the trial including bringing witnesses in only to have it be postponed. He cited Newburn’s past as a former prosecutor as a reason to argue that her ruling showed bias and prejudice.
The Constitution routinely publishes stories about cases on upcoming jury dockets.
“As a former prosecutor, none of this should have come as a surprise to Newburn,” Smith wrote.
Newburn has served as District 5 Office No. 3 Judge since being named to the post in 2016 by then-Gov. Mary Fallin. She was re-elected in 2018 without opposition. Newburn served as first assistant district attorney since 2008 in Comanche County before being appointed district judge.
The judge has told The Constitution that she won’t comment on an ongoing legal action.
Smith is seeking relief from the court by Monday and reserves the right to seek appellate relief in the case of an adverse ruling.