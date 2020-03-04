ALTUS — The Western Oklahoma State College Alumni Association has announced that Justice Richard Darby, of Altus, is the 2020 Alumni Association Hall of Fame Inductee.
Darby will be honored at the Hall of Fame Banquet in April in the Pioneer Heritage Center at Western Oklahoma State College. The evening will honor Darby’s contribution to his community and the state of Oklahoma.
Darby attended Western from 1976 to 1977 before transferring to Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and then onto the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Darby has served as a special judge and an associate district judge for Jackson County. He also has served as a judge in several southwest Oklahoma districts including Jackson, Tillman, Kiowa, Harmon and Greer counties.
In April 2018, then-Gov. Mary Fallin named Darby to serve as a justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court where he currently represents the 9th District.
Darby is married to Dana Darby, Ph.D., superintendent of Altus Christian Academy and Western Oklahoma State College Board of Regent Member. They have two children, Ben and Jon.
The WOSC Alumni Hall of Fame, established in 1996, recognizes and honors Altus Junior College and Western Oklahoma State College alumni who, through leadership, character and hard work, have made exceptional contributions in their field, in their community, and at WOSC. This is the 25th year the Alumni Association has bestowed this honor.
More details on the event will be released at a later date. For any questions, please contact the Development and Alumni Office at 477-7706 or foundation@wosc.edu.
The Western Oklahoma State College Alumni Association joins together all communities of southwest Oklahoma in an effort to enhance the leadership of Western Oklahoma State College in higher education for the students of today and tomorrow. The Western Alumni Association represents outstanding students, staff, faculty, administration, and friends bonding together to instill integrity, pride and dedication to Western Oklahoma State College.
For more information on joining the Western Alumni Association, visit wosc.edu/alumni.