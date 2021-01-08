Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, has been named co-vice chair of the State and Federal Redistricting Committee and vice chair of the Appropriations and Budget General Government Committee during the 58th Oklahoma Legislature that begins Feb. 1.
“I look forward to using the knowledge I’ve learned and relationships I’ve built over the last two years to work for the betterment of Oklahoma,” Pae said, in a statement. “I appreciate the confidence the speaker has in me to have appointed me to these positions.”
Every 10 years after the conclusion of the census, the Oklahoma Legislature is required to redraw legislative districts to reflect population changes. Last year, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, appointed all House members to redistricting committees. Regional redistricting committees will host public town halls to hear constituent input and will present their plan to a standing House State and Federal Redistricting committee, which will produce a statewide map for consideration by the full House in the 2021 session.
Pae and House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, will serve as vice chairs of that standing committee. Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, will serve as chair.
“Using input we have gathered from Oklahomans across the state, we will work to redraw legislative seats as evenly and fairly as possible,” Pae said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on this important matter and ensuring we maintain a transparent process.”