Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, is the co-vice chair of a 29-member bipartisan State and Federal Redistricting Committee appointed Friday by Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall.
Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, also are members of the committee because of their leadership positions on the Southwest Region subcommittee.
McCall said the redistricting committee will continue the House’s public-focused redistricting process through the 2021 legislative session. That committee is tasked with establishing the formal policies and protocols for House restricting. After the delivery of final U.S. Census data, the committee will advance legislation containing new districts to the full House for consideration.
He said the standing committee will base its work on public input gathered by the House’s eight regional redistricting subcommittees, which conducted dozens of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the composition of districts for the next decade. Every House member was appointed to a regional subcommittee to ensure total representation of the full state in the redistricting process.
The State and Federal Redistricting Committee will hold its first meeting this week to adopt policies, protocols and a public map submission process.
“The standing committee’s first order of business is setting a public map submission process. As has been the case from the beginning, public input continues to be the priority,” said Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, redistricting committee chair.
Every ten years, the Oklahoma Constitution requires each legislative chamber to redraw its own districts and congressional districts following the release of decennial U.S. Census data.
Members of the Southwest Region subcommittee are: Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, chair; Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, vice chair; and members Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus; Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber; Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan; Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton; and Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton.