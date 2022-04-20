DUNCAN — A traffic stop following a U-turn on Oklahoma 81 led to the arrest of a Stephens County woman who had three prior felony convictions.
She’s now in jail on $100,000 bond and looking at up to life in prison for an allegation of endangering her children while drunk and drugged driving.
Stevieandra Charlene Turner, 38, of Marlow, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony count of child endangerment after two or more felony convictions and a misdemeanor count of drinking under the influence of alcohol and drugs, records indicate. Due to her priors, she’s facing between four years to life in prison if convicted.
Turner’s arrest follows a Saturday night traffic stop north of a casino north of Duncan.
Duncan Police Officer Jeffery Williams stated Turner was on northbound U.S. 81, just south of McCurdy Road, around 8:30 p.m. when she went across both lanes of travel and made a U-turn in front of multiple vehicles, the probable cause affidavit states. Another officer had to yield to avoid a collision, Williams stated.
Turner pulled over and officers saw a woman in the front seat and her four children aged 3 to 12 years old in the back seat, the affidavit states. Williams stated Turner smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.
Turner took and failed the field sobriety test and admitted she’d had two “Tecate” beverages around 5 p.m., according to the affidavit. She also admitted to taking “multiple medications for her mental health and other medical conditions,” Williams stated.
When placed under arrest, Turner began to hyperventilate, said she was having a panic attack and was taken by ambulance to Duncan Regional Hospital for a blood draw, according to Williams. Turner refused and said, “I don’t do needles and I don’t have to pee,” the affidavit states. When told she could not be medically cleared without the sample, she responded, “take me to jail then,” Williams stated.
Turner has an outstanding arrest warrant from Stephens County for a June 2007 felony conviction for possession of controlled substances for failure to pay fines, records indicate. She has outstanding warrants for the same reason in, both, Custer County following a July 2013 guilty plea to a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and for a February 2016 felony conviction in Seminole County for felony counts of petit larceny, assault and battery upon a police officer and assault and battery.
Turner returns to court at 9 a.m. June 29 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.