ANADARKO — A Minco man first accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend is in jail for attempting to elude a traffic stop and allegations he nearly ran over several people while driving through several items and fences before crashing in a bar ditch.
Williams Alan Hatcher, 22, made his initial appearance June 30 in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while attempting to elude police and malicious injury to property over $1,000, records indicate.
Hinton Police Officer Joe Hernandez stated he was called to Love’s Travel Plaza on June 29, after Hatcher’s ex-girlfriend called 911. Hatcher was following her into the bathroom and she felt threatened, the probable cause affidavit states. She said he was driving a dark, four-door Chevrolet pickup north on Oklahoma 281.
Hernandez stated he caught up with Hatcher and they pulled into the Sugar Creek Casino where the officer noticed the tag was out and learned the truck had no insurance. Hatcher said the girl asked him to pick her up at the store. While running Hatcher’s driver’s license, Hernandez learned he had an arrest warrant, the affidavit states. When told, Hatcher said he needed to call his dad and the officer allowed it to pick up the truck.
However, after reaching into his pockets a few times, Hatcher restarted the truck and punched the gas while the officer tried to wrestle him from the vehicle, according to the affidavit. When the truck went into gear, Hernandez stated he let go of Hatcher and was struck by the driver’s side door in the back when it took off.
Hatcher drove southbound before turning onto a rural road going through a cattle guard and into a field losing his pursuer, Hernandez stated.
The pickup went through a yard’s back fence where a man, his children and animals were before it hit a post that flew in the air and into the kitchen window of the home, the affidavit states. The children’s playhouse, multiple fence posts, wire, propane tanks and more were struck during the flight that ended with the truck crashing into a bar ditch, Hernandez stated. Following a short foot chase, Hatcher was caught and arrested.
Held on $100,000 bond, Hatcher returns to court at 1:30 p.m. July 28 for his preliminary hearing conference.