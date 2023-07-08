ANADARKO — A Minco man first accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend is in jail for attempting to elude a traffic stop and allegations he nearly ran over several people while driving through several items and fences before crashing in a bar ditch.

Williams Alan Hatcher, 22, made his initial appearance June 30 in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while attempting to elude police and malicious injury to property over $1,000, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

