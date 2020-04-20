Senior Prom has long been a sacred rite among high schoolers. Since the 1950s, the event has been held up within popular culture as a transformative experience that each American teenager must undergo. But the global outbreak of COVID-19 has left no aspect of life unchanged. For millions of teens throughout the U.S., prom won’t happen this year.
Kiersten Collins was born the same week as the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. This year, her senior year at Empire High School, has been marked by the tragic events of the coronavirus pandemic. Her mother, Tina Collins, said her daughter was born into a world of grief and is now graduating into a world of grief, but through it all she hasn’t let it get her down.
“She has overcome everything,” Tina Collins said.
On the day that would have been her Senior Prom, Kiersten put on her prom dress as she and her parents isolated at their home in Duncan.
“It just hurt. It made me so sad to know she was going to miss her Senior Prom,” Tina said. “So I said nope. We’re not doing this. We’re going to have a prom tonight.”
So Tina went to one of the only places in town she could still buy party supplies, Dollar Tree. She returned with a cart’s worth of decorations and immediately set to work decorating their front driveway in a white and black color scheme.
“At first I didn’t think she was going to go extremely overboard like she did,” Kiersten Collins said. “But when I saw everything that she had setup it made me really happy. I’m happy I got to experience that with my family.”
The family lives on a busy corner, so a girl in a sparkling white prom dress drew a lot of attention, Kiersten said. Many people driving by honked, waved and shouted words of encouragement as they passed.
Several of her friends were also able to stop by and, from a safe distance, dance along for a couple of songs.
It certainly wasn’t the prom she had originally envisioned. After all, there aren’t a lot of high school seniors that picture their parents at prom with them, but the experience was one she said she would never forget. And for her parents, Tina and Steve Collins, it meant the world.
“I cried, I’m not going to lie,” Tina said.
Kiersten will graduate this year as the class salutatorian. It is an honor that she has been aiming for since freshman year.
“It hurts to know she worked so hard and she doesn’t get to experience that the way everyone else get to,” Tina said.
While there have been plenty of tears, both happy and sad, shed by mother and daughter as her senior year comes to a close, ultimately, they both agreed that Kiersten’s future is now the focus. She plans to attend Cameron University for a few years before enrolling in an ultrasound technician program.
“This is for sure going to be a memory for me,” Kiersten said. “Whenever my kids in the future complain about being bored or stuck at home, I’ll let them know that I was stuck at home and how my senior year ended unexpectedly.”
As she helps guide her daughter through this unexpected time in her life, Tina encourages other parents in her situation to try and create similar memories with their seniors.
“I’d say if your senior is sad about missing their prom of their graduation then this is a good idea, even if it’s just a simple little dance in the kitchen,” Tina said. “This is something special you can do for them to make up for those lost moments.”