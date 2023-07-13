Lawton residents driving on West Gore Boulevard westbound at the intersection of Southwest 4th Street might have already wondered: For several days, a City of Lawton truck has been placed next to the traffic light pole, without any actual work or repairs going on.
That’s because the traffic light pole is at risk of falling over after an accident a few weeks ago, David Dixon, City of Lawton’s electronic maintenance superintendent, said. Police officers at the scene of the accident determined that the pole might be unstable. The truck therefore prevents the pole from falling over and putting drivers and pedestrians at risk.