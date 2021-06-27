Dakota Price is looking to rocket up the national rankings.
On Thursday, Great Plains Technology Center hosted an awards ceremony for Price, who placed in the top nine nationally in the “Action Skills” competition for SkillsUSA. The contest has students demonstrate any teaching that they learned in their educational and career tech programs. Anyone from an automotive student to a cosmetology pupil, Price competed in the contest against different demonstrations. This year, the contest was held virtually, due to COVID-19 concerns.
In the competition, Price showed his Photoshop editing techniques. With a plethora of graphic designs, he showcased his techniques with Adobe Photoshop for the event.
“Months and months of hard work have gone into working on getting these skills prepared so I can participate in competition,” said Price.
Dakota Price is a graphic design and photography student at Great Plains Technology Center. Born at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, his mother and father were stationed to Fort Sill in 2003. Arriving in Lawton, Price attended Carriage Hills Elementary Wchool, MacArthur Middle School and MacArthur High School.
Graphic design has always been a top interest for Price. Price was apart the TechNow program in high school using a design editing program CorelDRAW, which is also used to create the “South Park” animations. That led to Price enrolling in the graphic design and photography program at Great Plains Technology Center.
“It means a lot that my work is being acknowledged and I can show the skills I have learned in this course to the world, and begin a career for myself,” said Price.
With another year of eligibility, Price will look to crack the top three before too long. With the final rankings still to be determined, he remains confident and pleased with his work.
“It is all the spirit of competition. Winning or not winning, I am proud to be in nationals and have made it this far,” he said.