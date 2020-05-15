DUNCAN — The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) will present checks to 131 businesses in Stephens County today as part of its Re-Start Program.
The grant checks will be presented today at the Simmons Center, 900 Chisholm Trail Parkway in Duncan between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the DAEDF, said the foundation had money saved up and chose to use this program to provide aid for businesses impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic. But rather than just focus on businesses in Duncan, Roggow said he and the rest of the foundation board felt it was important to help entities in the surrounding areas as well.
“We felt we were in such a unique situation that we had to help the county,” Roggow said. “We understand that all types of businesses are being impacted by the COVID and we also understand there are people who did not receive assistance, whether they slipped through the cracks or whatever the case may be. Some businesses have had to shut down. We figured this was a way to help those who were most heavily impacted by this, not just in Duncan, but in Marlow, Comanche and around the county.”
Each applicant filled out a budget, explaining what was most-needed and how they would spend the money. The foundation determined how much grant money each business was eligible for, with checks being worth up to $5,000.