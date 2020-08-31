The Comanche County District Attorney’s office filed 24 writs of mandamus with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal appeals last week in an effort to direct a district judge to recuse herself from the cases or, at least, transfer them to another judge.
In a slog of almost two years, District Attorney Fred Smith and First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said a rift with District Judge Irma Newburn has slowed the criminal justice process.
Newburn offered a response stating that the DA’s office has stalled due to its failure to prosecute these cases.
The DA’s argument is that the two dozen cases with at least 12 of them pending since Sept. 5, 2019, continue to await recusal/disqualification/ or in the alternative transference of the cases. No ruling has been made by Newburn.
A writ of mandamus is a court order compelling someone to execute a duty that they are legally obligated to complete. For the writ of mandamus, the DA’s office said in the filing that it has the burden or establishing a clear legal right to the relief sought, that Newburn’s refusal to perform “a plain legal duty not involving the exercise of discretion” and the adequacy of mandamus and inadequacy of other relief.
The DA’s office argues that “since June 6, 2019, Judge Newburn has shown absolute bias and prejudice” towards the office and, specifically, Cabelka and Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver. Newburn served as First Assistant District Attorney before being appointed to her role as District Judge in September 2016.
Newburn recusing herself from 110 prior cases and the state’s request that she step away from overseeing another 80 cases. Each case was being prosecuted by Cabelka or Oliver.
The DA’s office filed its application Nov. 27 to the appellate court to assume original jurisdiction and to petition for a writ of mandamus in Comanche County District Court.
After filing their initial complaint in Comanche County District Court in September 2019, Newburn recused herself from 110 prior cases and the state requested that she step away from overseeing another 80 cases. A public statement was made by the judge in June 2019 that Cabelka “was not allowed in her office or chambers.”
According to the plea for judgment, Smith and Cabelka have appeared before Newburn and been “completely ignored.” Smith met with Newburn in August 2019 and provided her with a specific list of cases he asked she recuse from. She told him to “prove how she has shown prejudice towards the State on each case.”
In her response, Newburn claims the State has not met the burden of proof to establish the writ of mandamus, citing a three-prong burden of proof of wrongdoing from the District Attorney. The prongs: a clear legal right to the relief sought, Newburn’s refusal to perform a plain legal duty not involving the exercise of discretion and the adequacy/inadequacy of the DA’s “subjective conclusions.
Newburn claims Smith cites no authority for his conclusions and claims insufficient evidence of bias, prejudice or partiality “as adverse rulings alone do not require disqualification.” She said there is no records of any improper statements made by her regarding the DA or his staff.
It’s the DA who has a statutory duty to prosecute criminal cases and that she “has no duty to ‘take action’ on behalf of the state, according to the response. She said the cases listed by the District Attorney appear on her January 2020 jury triual docket. The failure to prosecute these cases doesn’t put a duty on the courts to act on the DA’s behalf and claims he’s cited no authority for his positions.
The DA does not say that he has moved the trial court for relief and Newburn took no action, according to the response. She claims Smith ”has done nothing in a large number of criminal cases that he has filed.”
“These matters are essentially stalled by the District Attorney’s failure to cause them to be set for hearing with proper notice to opposing counsel …” Newburn responded.
Following the District Attorney’s initial plea for relief in September 2019, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders denied the DA’s office’s request for Newburn to recuse from a case against Aron Chavez who was charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
According to the procedural history, a hearing on Aug. 23, 2019, was held where Newburn decided to not recuse herself from the case. On Sept. 5, 2019, the DA’s office filed a formal motion for her to step aside from the case and on Sept. 10, 2019, Newburn set the case for a judgment and sentencing hearing for Sept. 16, 2019, over the State’s objection. During the Sept. 16, 2019, hearing, Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith had recommended that the case be transferred to Meaders, who had an older pending case involving Chavez.
During the hearing, the DA’s office filed a re-presentation of the motion requesting Newburn’s recusal and the case was continued. On Oct. 31, 2019, a hearing was held before Meaders.
Following Meaders’ ruling on Nov. 25, 2019, another hearing was held before him regarding the order. The next day, the State filed a motion to stay the case and for a writ of mandamus to the appellate court to approve the DA’s request forrecusal.