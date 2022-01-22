OKLAHOMA CITY — District 6 District Attorney Jason Hicks is the newest commissioner representing the District Attorneys Council for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth (OCCY).
Hicks was appointed Friday by Gov. Kevin Stitt to replace District Attorney Angela Marsee. His role is effective immediately.
“It is an honor to be appointed by the governor to serve as a Commissioner for the Oklahoma Commission on Children and Youth (OCCY),” Hicks said in a statement. “Providing guidance on how Oklahoma laws affect families, children and youth is essential to successful leadership.”
Serving as the District Attorney for Oklahoma’s Sixth Prosecutorial District, Hicks was elected to office in 2010 for Stephens, Grady, Caddo and Jefferson counties. He has run unopposed in each ensuing election.
Before that, Hicks served as an assistant District Attorney, prosecuting felonies, misdemeanors, juvenile delinquents and the juvenile deprived. While in private practice, he specialized in adoption, family and criminal law.
Hicks earned his Juris Doctorate in 2001 from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. In 1997, he received his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice degree from Cameron University. He credits his studies in the criminal justice area for sparking his interest in becoming a prosecutor.
Hicks and his wife, Marla, reside in Stephens County. They have three children, Jackson, Chandler and Reagan.
Having a district attorney serve on the commission is an important and valuable resource to those served, according to Annette Jacobi, OCCY’s Executive Director. Hicks’ insight is expected to be a valuable tool to the council’s mission.
“We’re very excited to work with District Attorney Hicks and will utilize his expertise in matters involving families, children and youth,” she said said in a statement.
Since 1982, the OCCY has helped create a transparent system for children, youth and families by bringing accountability and independent oversight into Oklahoma’s child and youth service system.
Its mission is to improve services to Oklahoma’s children by planning, coordinating, and communicating with communities as well as between public and private agencies. Programs within OCCY include the Oklahoma Child Death Review Boards, the Post Adjudication Review Boards, Freestanding Multidisciplinary Teams, the Office of Planning and Coordination and the Office of Juvenile System Oversight.
OCCY Commissioners meet to approve strategic plans, coordinate efforts between agencies and make recommendations to the governor, legislature and child-focused agencies. They serve without compensation for up to four terms of two years each.