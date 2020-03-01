A drug that’s been late arriving in Southwest Oklahoma is beginning to leave its mark in Comanche County.
It’s heroin, according to Comanche County District Attorney Fred Smith, and what’s on the market today is deadly addictive.
A big reason for it follows on the heels of the overprescription and abuse of Oxycontin and other opiates. And with more oversight and regulation taking place and costs rising for the prescribed drugs, consumers are seeking that high through alternative means and a cheaper price, Smith said.
“Heroin has taken its place,” he said. “And now they’re adding Fentanyl and with that you begin getting a lot of overdoses.”
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. Smith said these overdoses can quickly turn deadly.
The drugs are part of a continued influx of narcotics brought in from Mexico, according to Smith. It’s a trend seen over his four decades as a prosecutor.
Smith said he remembered when powdered cocaine flowed and caused chaos for crime fighters trying to stanch its flow. Relatively expensive and with a short-term rush of a high, it was a money-making product being moved from Mexico, taking the place of marijuana as the top imported drug.
It was followed in the early to mid-1980s by crack cocaine, which allowed dealers to make a more powerful punch of the cocaine base while boosting the profit margin.
“Powder cocaine costs more and lasts a shorter duration,” Smith said. “People turned to crack and after that, methamphetamine.”
Up until around 2012, law enforcement engaged with several meth cooking operations. From the larger anhydrous ammonia labs to the later shake-and-bake models, it became a core drug connected to local crimes. When ephedrine — a primary ingredient of methamphetamine — became harder to get, homegrown production dropped off exponentially.
According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the 2012 legislation that limited the amount of pseudoephedrine an individual can buy in a year led to an almost overnight drop in the amount of meth labs taken down by law enforcement. In 2011, 913 meth labs were knocked out of commission by law enforcement; in 2018, that number was down to 11.
Again, this is a place where the cartels stepped in to fill the market, according to Smith. Now, “ice” or “crystal meth” — a more potent, distilled form of meth — is the go-to drug for addicts.
“The cartels figured out it’s a ready-made market,” he said. “If there is a vacuum, the people who sell drugs will fill it.”
The district attorney said that from the meth world, there’s a lot of crossover into the people falling prey to today’s heroin. It seems to be a slope that sends its user farther down. It’s a drug that hadn’t had much of a foothold in Southwest Oklahoma until recently. Now it’s raising alarms and, along with other hard drugs, crime rates.
“A lot of burglaries and robberies go back to drug use and addiction,” Smith said. “Alcohol and drugs are the triggers for a lot of criminal things that happen.”
Due to drugs and the issues it affects, the district attorney’s job has taken on further roles than simply prosecuting cases. Smith said that among those roles is trying to set up rehabilitative and mental health services and programs as well as Drug Court as an alternative to spending life in and out of jail.
Smith said that the criminal justice reforms that went into effect in July 2017 have changed the game for prosecutors. The reforms reclassified simple drug possession as a misdemeanor and removed the option of prison time for those whose most serious crime was possession of drugs for personal use.
While Smith said there are elements to the reform that have been positive regarding prison and jail overcrowding, overall, it’s disincentivized someone from getting help to overcome the addiction. He’d suggested that mandatory drug counseling should be a part of the reform for those arrested, but that failed to happen.
“Now you can get arrested for a misdemeanor and be out the door with not one single day of treatment,” he said. “Why wouldn’t you require them to go to counseling? It might cause that light bulb to go off over their head and say, ‘Maybe I do have a problem.”
Smith admitted that for a growing number of people, the prospect of a short or non-existent prison sentence isn’t a deterrent. Numbers of people taking the option to go through Drug Court have been dropping, he said.
Smith believes if state voters who approved the reforms knew that methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin possession would become misdemeanors, they may have not passed the measures.
“If these crimes are misdemeanors, why would people go through programs?” he said. “It feels like cutting your nose off despite your face.”
One of the provisions of the drug reforms is that money that would have been used to incarcerate convicted drug users would return to the counties for drug diversion programs. Smith said that hasn’t happened.
“You know how much of that money we have received?” he asked. “Zero has been returned and I don’t know of any other DAs who have received any of it.”
One drug that has lost its criminal taboo is marijuana now that it’s available with a medicinal card, Smith said. He called it “surprising” when he hears of the rare time anyone ends up in jail on a marijuana case.
“Most of them are either lazy or stupid,” he said. “You just have to get a medical card. Marijuana is so far down the list that we don’t worry about it much anymore.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.