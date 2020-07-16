After a member of his office tested positive July 7 for COVID-19 and coupled with the recent positive diagnosis of a Comanche County District Judge, the District Attorney said the wheels of justice will continue to move, albeit slowly.
“Criminal, civil and administrative procedures may very well need to change due to the new reality,” said District Attorney Fred Smith regarding the overall reality of the criminal justice system in the time of pandemic.
With the positive diagnosis of a district judge with the virus, there will invariably be a slow down for case presentations. Another judge will handle the quarantined judge’s caseload but it will be placed atop duties already held.
“It’s really no different than if a judge is out normally,” said First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka. “Ultimately, things may slow down even more.”
Courts are scheduling preliminary hearings as far out as December to handle any disruption in the arraignment and/or criminal disposition process, Smith said. This will, inevitably, result in continued case backlogs.
With an upcoming jury trial docket slated for late September, a plan for continuity is being discussed, Smith said. But a foundational principle of the legal process may not be as firm as it once was.
“Currently, different proposals are under consideration as to how we can resume jury trials while still protecting the health and well being of people called as jurors, witnesses, victims, attorneys and support staff,” he said. “While technology may hold the answer, appearing in open court to confront your accusers is a cornerstone of criminal jurisprudence.”
Smith said that due to the negative economic impact statewide due to the virus, the District Attorney’s system, like some other state agencies, has seen corresponding budget reductions. When a staff member of his office tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7, it made for another handicap for timely procedures.
“As it is, we were already working with minimal staff, so a loss of even one employee, even temporarily, has a cascading effect on other staff members and our ability to quickly respond to the demands of the criminal justice system,” he said. “However, our staff is and always has been cross-trained so if one staff member is ill, absent or on leave others can step in and fill the needs of the office.”
Despite working with a feeling of running uphill on sand, Smith said his team has performed above and beyond what could be asked.
“As DA, I could not ask for a better, more committed group of people to work with during this difficult period,” he said. “The residents of Comanche and Cotton counties are fortunate to have each and every one of them in this office.”
