An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Lawton man known as “D-Town” after he was accused of shooting into an occupied mobile home.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Christopher Adam East, a.k.a. “D-Town,” “Dallas,” and/or “D-Boy,” 30, for felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon, possession of a firearm after two former felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The use of a vehicle charge is punishable by between four years to life in prison, due to his two prior felony convictions.
The story begins around 10:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when East went into EZ-Go, 3003 E. Gore, and asked an employee about a man he’d heard had been looking for him. He pulled a handgun from the pocket of his hoodie and said “he had something” for the man, according to the warrant affidavit. He then got into a silver SUV and left.
A few minutes later, the silver SUV drove past the targeted mobile home at 601 NE Flower Mound and gunshots were fired into the structure and vehicle parked outside, the affidavit states. The man East had been asking for as well as a woman and child were inside. The man said he saw East, known to him as “Ghost,” drive by a second time. No one was injured from the gunfire.
Investigators spoke with East’s girlfriend and she said that on the day of the shooting, East was driving her silver SUV, a Nissan Rogue. She also said he was known to carry a black handgun and go by the name of “D-Town,” according to the affidavit. She recognized her boyfriend from a Crime Stoppers video that had been shown on television.
East has prior convictions in Texas: June 2009, Henderson County, burglary of habitation; and October 2009, Rusk County, burglary of habitation, according to records.
East, is 6-foot, 3-inch tall, 230 pounds with a cash warrant bond set at $50,000.