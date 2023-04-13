Tape

ANADARKO — A motion for a Cyril teen to be certified as a juvenile was denied and now he’s slated to go to trial in September for shooting his father in the back.

Lance Moore, 17, entered his plea of not guilty during formal arraignment Wednesday in Caddo County District Court to a felony count of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

