ANADARKO — A motion for a Cyril teen to be certified as a juvenile was denied and now he’s slated to go to trial in September for shooting his father in the back.
Lance Moore, 17, entered his plea of not guilty during formal arraignment Wednesday in Caddo County District Court to a felony count of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate.
On April 6, District Judge David A. Stephens denied a defense motion for Moore to be certified as a juvenile and was bound over for trial as a youthful offender.
Due to the violent nature of the allegation, the teen is being tried as a youthful offender. The shooting with intent to kill charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Moore is accused of shooting his father, John Moore, in the back during a confrontation Oct. 23, 2022, at Cyril Village Apartments, 400 West Ohio. The teen was taken into custody with a 9mm handgun in his possession and he admitted he’d shot his father during the incident, the probable cause affidavit states.
After making his initial appearance in Caddo County District Court Monday, Moore was freed on $50,000 bond following his Oct. 28, 2022, initial court appearance.
Moore is scheduled to begin his felony jury trial at 9 a.m. Sept. 25, records indicate.
