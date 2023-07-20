ANADARKO — A Cyril teen avoided trial scheduled for September by pleading guilty to shooting his father in the back in October 2022.
Lance Moore, 18, entered his guilty plea to a felony count of shooting with intent to kill on July 7 in Caddo County District Court, records indicate.
District Judge David A. Stephens sentenced Moore to successfully complete an Oklahoma Juvenile Authority plan for the case to be dismissed. If unsuccessful, he will be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years behind bars.
On April 6, Stephens denied a defense motion for Moore to be certified as a juvenile and he was bound over for trial as a youthful offender.
Due to the violent nature of the allegation that took place while he was 17 years old, the teen is being tried as a youthful offender.
Moore pleaded guilty to shooting his father, John Moore, in the back during a confrontation Oct. 23, 2022, at Cyril Village Apartments, 400 West Ohio. The teen was taken into custody with a 9mm handgun in his possession and he admitted he’d shot his father during the incident, the probable cause affidavit states.
Moore is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11 for a program progress review hearing.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.