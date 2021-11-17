CYRIL — An 18-year-old Caddo County man called the police to admit to serial acts of child molestation.
His grandmother said he’d told her he was a pedophile, according to investigators.
Manny Gene Russell, 18, of Cyril, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and two counts of rape by instrumentation, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.
Russell and his grandmother met with Cyril police Sgt. Mackenzie on Nov. 11 after first calling 911. The grandmother told Ash he’d admitted his proclivities with her.
During their interview, Ash said Russell told her he’d been inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl for “a long time,” according to the probable cause affidavit. He was arrested then.
The next day, Russell spoke with investigator Christopher Leal. The teen said he’d been having “bad sexual thoughts” since he was 15, the affidavit states. Russell said he’d tried to divert his attention through hobbies, Leal said in his report.
Russell said he began abusing the girl in July 2020. He told Leal he would sexually touch the then-10-year-old girl in her sleep, when she was “vulnerable,” according to the affidavit. There was one time the girl woke up but, he said, he told her he was looking for a phone charger and she fell back asleep. He said the abuse continued and estimated he’d molested her about 50 times before turning himself in, Leal stated.
Russell said he’d also fondled a 16-year-old girl while she slept. He told the investigators he’d also molested three other girls in Lawton, the affidavit states. The case information has been given to Comanche County investigators.
Russell, who is held on $250,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 13, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.