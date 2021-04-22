ANADARKO — Law enforcement officials say a Cyril mother and son worked together to rob and steal her boyfriend’s car and phone.
According to the victim, the incident occurred after he denied his girlfriend sex.
Olivia Sonnier, 37, and Caleb E. Sonnier, 19, both of Cyril, made their initial appearances Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where each received a felony charge of conjoint robbery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 50 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was staying in a room at the Huckleberry Inn with Olivia Sonnier when they had an argument. He said it was over him not wanting sex right then.
The man said Olivia Sonnier called her son, Caleb, and told him he’d pulled a knife on her. The victim claimed to never have pulled a knife on her, “nor would he,” the affidavit states.
A little while later, the son arrived with his friend and they assaulted him. He believed the other man had a gun and made what he thought were threats. He said they stole his phone and keys, then stole his car.
According to the affidavit, the man claimed Olivia Sonnier was running from charges in multiple states. The second man has not been charged, according to records. The man said both of Sonnier’s sons have assaulted him before.
Mother and son are being held on $50,000 bond each and are slated to return to court at 9 a.m. May 27 for their preliminary hearing conferences.