An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Cyril man accused of pointing a gun and threatening a man and woman outside a local liquor store.
Police received a report on Sept. 14 about the man’s alleged threats outside Boot Leggers Liquor, 2515 N. Sheridan. One man was sitting outside waiting for his girlfriend to end her work shift when two men walked by his car. One man, later identified as Joshua Andrew Clark Hileman, began staring and yelling at him, he said.
When Hileman came out of the store, he continued yelling at the man in the car, telling him, “You know I mess with your girl” along with other comments, the warrant states. Hileman and his companion walked away.
Seven to 10 minutes later, the man said, a shirtless Hileman returned and yelled for him to get out of his car. As he approached, the man said Hileman pulled a “long, skinny” gun from behind his back and told him to get out of the car, the affidavit states. The man remained on the phone talking with his girlfriend when she came outside. That’s when, he said, Hileman turned his anger towards the woman.
The woman told investigators Hileman was possibly “drunk or high,” according to the affidavit. She said Hileman has made advances towards her in the past but that they’d never spent any time together outside her role as an employee assisting the customer.
Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson viewed the store surveillance video and staff identified the suspect as Hileman and said, “he is a regular,” the affidavit states.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for Hileman, 29, of Cyril, for counts of feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Hileman has a November 2012 felony conviction in Comanche County for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Hileman’s arrest.
