An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Cyril man accused of pointing a gun and threatening a man and woman outside a local liquor store.

Police received a report on Sept. 14 about the man’s alleged threats outside Boot Leggers Liquor, 2515 N. Sheridan. One man was sitting outside waiting for his girlfriend to end her work shift when two men walked by his car. One man, later identified as Joshua Andrew Clark Hileman, began staring and yelling at him, he said.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

