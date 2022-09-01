ANADARKO — A Cyril man is free on $5,000 bond after he was accused of “sextortion” of his ex-girlfriend into communicating with him by threat and, investigators said, action in releasing compromising photos online.
Allen Jay Redden, 27, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of blackmail and a misdemeanor count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fine.
Apache Police Officer Ben Lehew stated the ex-girlfriend contacted him on Aug. 18 regarding the situation: her ex whom she’d been in a three-year relationship, Redden, had compromising photos and video and he was threatening to put them out without her consent. She said he’d threatened to post them to her Twitter account as well as send them to her employer, friends and neighbors, the probable cause affidavit states.
Lehew stated the text messages from Redden confirmed her story but that, at that point, no law had been broken. Between Aug. 18 and 25, that changed, according to the affidavit. The threats escalated and continued.
On Aug. 25, Redden is accused of following through with a case of “sextortion” by posting a still image of video of sexual contact to his Twitter account, the affidavit states. He threatened to post the entire video, Lehew stated.
A search warrant for Redden’s home and phone was attained on Aug. 27.
Redden admitted to sending the messages and of posting the photo, according to the affidavit. He also admitted he wanted to “make her suffer the way” she had made him suffer and wanted to “disgrace and humiliate” her within the community, Lehew stated.
Redden will return to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.