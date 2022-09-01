Cuffs

ANADARKO — A Cyril man is free on $5,000 bond after he was accused of “sextortion” of his ex-girlfriend into communicating with him by threat and, investigators said, action in releasing compromising photos online.

Allen Jay Redden, 27, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of blackmail and a misdemeanor count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fine.

Written by scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.