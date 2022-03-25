A 51-year-old Caddo County man is wanted for allegations he used a hidden camera to take pornographic video of a 16-year-old girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Philip Charles Gelpi Sr., of Cyril, for an allegation of manufacturing child pornography, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 fine and is not eligible for a deferred sentence.
A woman contacted the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office in May 2021 to report the allegation. She told investigators Gelpi was living at the Comanche County home where her daughter also lives. At one point, a monitor broadcasting a live feed from a camera in the girl’s room pointed to her bed and bathroom was seen in Gelpi’s room, according to the warrant affidavit. He has since moved out.
A report was made but no initial follow-up made until August 2021 when the monitor was seen with the same view. One year later, the Oklahoma State Bureau was brought in for investigative assistance, the affidavit states.
During an interview with investigators, Gelpi admitted to having the recording device in the room without the girl’s consent. According to the affidavit, he said it was pointed at the ceiling fan and was intended to record audio.
In March, an extraction of Gelpi’s cellphone that had been seized in 2021 was reviewed. Investigators found three videos of the girl exposed and compromised while changing or using the bathroom, the affidavit states.