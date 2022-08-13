ANADARKO — Fourteen felony counts were filed against a Cyril man accused of multiple acts of sexual abuse against a 5-year-old.
The Caddo County District Court filed the felony counts Friday against Jeffery Reginald Moyer, 32, of Cyril for: three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of forcible sodomy, and four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate.
Moyer is accused of repeated abuse of the youth between April 2016 and April of this year.
The rape charges allege Moyer used “force, threats, violence, or by means of threats of force or violence accompanied by apparent power to execute” to accomplish the deeds with the then 5-year-old while he was 25 years old. He is also accused of forcing the child to perform oral sex and of inappropriate touching.
Each rape count is punishable by no less than five years in prison, the sodomy counts are punishable by up to 20 years in prison each and the lewd acts charges are punishable by no less than 25 years in prison.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.