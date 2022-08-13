ANADARKO — Fourteen felony counts were filed against a Cyril man accused of multiple acts of sexual abuse against a 5-year-old.

The Caddo County District Court filed the felony counts Friday against Jeffery Reginald Moyer, 32, of Cyril for: three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of forcible sodomy, and four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.