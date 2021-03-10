CYRIL — A Cyril couple is wanted by law enforcement for allegations they exposed their 12-year-old son to pot and other drugs while working at a medical marijuana farm.
His current guardians said they learned the truth when he went to live with them, coupled with his drug test results.
The Caddo County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Caitlin Sinclair Biggs, 32, and Austin Scott Wylie, 26, with four counts each of child neglect, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to a year in prison.
Cyril police began its investigation on Feb. 11 when the boy’s current guardians made contact after he’d failed an at-home hair follicle drug test. According to the affidavit, he’d recently been removed from his mother, Biggs and her live-in boyfriend, Wylie. Once with the new family, he began to open up and tell about how his living conditions had been.
The family then took him for the drug test which showed he was positive for cannabinoids. He tested positive, in particular, with THC, its principal psychoactive constituent, where his blood registered 0.38 parts per milligram with the cut-off point identified as 0.05 parts per milligram, the affidavit states.
The next day, the boy spoke with an investigator. He shared his daily routine as getting up around 9 or 10 a.m. and then doing his schoolwork. Sometimes, the adults would have to go to work in Stillwater at a medical marijuana farm, according to the affidavit, and he would go with them and isolate in a container at the camp. He also said he’d waited in the truck in the snow while they worked. He said they sometimes had him help with making hash and explained the process to the investigators. His details proved to be step-by-step instructions.
The boy said the adults have pressed the hash at his mom’s home. According to the affidavit, he said he was made to roll joints but said he didn’t smoke with them. He said there were also edibles kept in the home and offered insight into the difference between CBD, “the medical part,” and THC “is what gets you high.” He said Biggs has taught him everything he knows about marijuana.
The investigator told the boy the marijuana levels in his hair follicle test were “really high” and the boy said he’d been in the room while the adults were smoking. He said his mother gave him a pill she said contained CBD but that he said had THC in it twice a month, the affidavit states. He said they would also smoke with him in the car all the time.
The boy also told the investigators that he’d seen mushrooms on a pan sun drying at the home before. He said his mother loved “simply smoothies” and they would “make it interesting” by throwing a handful of mushrooms in while blending the drink, according to the affidavit.
Another hallucinogen, LSD or “acid,” was a favorite of Biggs and Wylie, according to the boy. He said he’d never seen them take it but heard them talk about taking it. He also told of seeing the couple use co2 cartridges (“whip its”).
The boy said Wylie did a lot of the cooking, but before he was around, his mother always cooked. He said he did his own laundry. His only punishment, he claimed, was having his phone taken away a couple of times. He said he was excited to be with his new guardians.
Biggs and Wylie always keep guns on them, according to the boy. He said they would switch out pieces to the guns with others to make it “harder to trace the guns,” the affidavit states. He said they had told him to lie for them in court, as well. The boy also identified a man and woman in Lawton who the couple would deliver mushrooms, including where she lives.