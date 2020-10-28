Some area voters will have more to consider on the ballot in the upcoming election than just who to vote for as the towns of Cyril and Mountain View each consider a proposition.
This town of Cyril will vote Nov. 3 on a proposition that, if approved, will allow the town clerk-treasurer to be appointed by the city Board of Trustees rather than elected.
“It is very important that qualified individuals serve in this position due to changing Oklahoma laws and complicated financial reports that must be filed with Caddo County and the State of Oklahoma,” Cyril mayor David P. Jones said in a letter to voters. “A ‘yes’ vote will allow the Town Board of Trustees to hire future qualified individuals to carry the financial burden for the Town of Cyril.”
The City of Mountain View in Kiowa County also will vote on a proposition to renew a 25-year contract with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The contract gives PSO the right, privilege and non-exclusive franchise to build, equip, maintain, extend, own and operate a system to for the transmission of electricity and communications in the area.