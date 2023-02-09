An internet cybertip about child porn uploads led Lawton police to the man they believe did it.
Thomas Valentine Roman, 25, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of juvenile pornography and violation of Oklahoma Statute via computer, records indicate. The child porn charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Joshua Dawson received a cybertip through Internet Crimes Against Children on Dec. 13, 2022, regarding two uploaded files involving a naked prepubescent girl who returned to Roman’s home, the probable cause affidavit states. The email address associated with the files led back to Roman.
A search of the phone associated with Roman’s Twitter account also revealed two videos of a prepubescent boy receiving oral sex and 21 more images and video of anime featuring prepubescent girls involved in sexual activity, the affidavit states.
A Feb. 3 search warrant of the home led to the arrest of Roman, Dawson stated.
Held on $20,000 bond, Roman returns to court at 3 p.m. April 10 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.