An internet cybertip about child porn uploads led Lawton police to the man they believe did it.

Thomas Valentine Roman, 25, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of juvenile pornography and violation of Oklahoma Statute via computer, records indicate. The child porn charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

