John Roloff has lived in Lawton his entire life. But the hail and wind storm last Thursday even caught him by surprise.
“That was the biggest hail storm I’ve ever seen,” he said.
On Wednesday, Roloff drove to the newly set up drive-through from State Farm on the northwest corner of the Central Plaza parking lot in downtown Lawton to get an on-site evaluation for the damages on his vehicle.
“They are very polite, good people,” he said, adding that he had called early afternoon on Wednesday, just to receive a same-day appointment. “It went very quickly.”
R. Davis, who works at the Comanche County Detention Center, has his very own story to tell about the storm.
“My car was parked at the jail, and I was in hospital watching an inmate,” he recalled.
When he arrived at State Farm’s drive through on Wednesday, “somebody came right out,” he said. The evaluation revealed damages worth around $4,000. State Farm covered it all.
“I pay a lot for insurance,” Davis said. “But it’s worth it.”
“I was worried about driving here,” Elizabeth Bellofatto said. Her car suffered severe damage with heavy hail cracks and chips visible across the entire windshield. Bellofatto said she’d called on Wednesday morning and received a same-day appointment.
“It’s great, it was very fast,” she said.
Other customers on that day had similar stories to tell.
“We filed a claim and made an appointment,” Susan Reed said. She came with her daughter, Delene Cannon. When they pulled up, she recalled, “they started working immediately. We’re just waiting for the check right now.”