City of Lawton solid waste crews successfully launched their first bulk pickup day Wednesday, as the city works its way through the first week of its new trash collection schedule.
The new system balances once-a-week household trash collection with once-a-month curbside pickup of bulk debris, meaning debris that doesn’t fit into residential polycarts. Both pickups are based on the area of town in which residents live and replace what had been twice-a-week residential collections done by city crews for decades. The bulk system replaces a system put into place several years ago, which gave residents two free bulk curbside pickups before a fee was charged. Residents now will receive 12 bulk pickups.
Bulk debris collections take place on Wednesday. Which Wednesday depends on where you live:
First Wednesday: northwest Lawton (Monday residential route), north of West Gore Boulevard and west of Northwest 38th Street.
Second Wednesday (April 14 this month): north central Lawton (Tuesday residential route), north of West Gore Boulevard, between Fort Sill Boulevard and Northwest 38th Street.
Third Wednesday: (April 21): south Lawton (Thursday residential route), south of West Gore Boulevard and west of South 11th Street.
Fourth Wednesday (April 28): Lawton east of Fort Sill Boulevard/South 11th Street (Friday residential route).
The total amount of debris that can be set out for bulk pickup is limited to four cubic yards, an amount equivalent to four washing machines or three queen-sized mattresses. Acceptable debris includes tree debris and bagged yard waste; household appliances; refrigerators and air conditions, with refrigerant removed by a licensed professional; mattresses and furniture; carpet and padding; and fencing materials and lumber.