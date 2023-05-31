Noah, 5, points at the table with several BB guns on it. “This one,” he says, without any hesitation, as he tells what his favorite activity during the Cub Scout’s summer camp was.
The summer camp by the Cub Scout’s Black Beaver District, which includes Comanche, Caddo and Jefferson counties, is taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Elmer Thomas Park. Activities include, among others, fishing, STEM, BB, craft, archery and skills.
In the latter one, the young children learn about the six essential skills as a scout, the six essential things a scout should always have with them when being outdoors. Those essentials are comprised of a flashlight, a whistle, sun protection, a first-aid kid, water and a trail mix, Loralee Cantrell, leader of Den No. 3, explains.
The favorite activity seems to be shooting BB guns.
“I like the BB guns, and I like being around friends,” Liam, 4, said. And Hunter, 9, also said he likes the BB guns, although his group hadn’t been there yet.
“I’m also really looking forward to the fishing,” he added, although he said it wasn’t possible to fish quite yet.
“They didn’t have the worms yet,” Braxten, 10, standing next to him, explained.