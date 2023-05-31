Noah, 5, points at the table with several BB guns on it. “This one,” he says, without any hesitation, as he tells what his favorite activity during the Cub Scout’s summer camp was.

The summer camp by the Cub Scout’s Black Beaver District, which includes Comanche, Caddo and Jefferson counties, is taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Elmer Thomas Park. Activities include, among others, fishing, STEM, BB, craft, archery and skills.

