Arriving at Medicine Park shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, the temperature is barely above 40 degrees. I’m wearing a pair of black swim trunks and a T-shirt, both under a blue, faded bathrobe.
In an hour and a half, I’m going to jump into water that, until a few days ago, was covered in a sheet of ice.
Immediately upon arrival to the Park Tavern, the official starting point of the Polar Plunge parade, I notice there aren’t a lot of people walking around the middle of town in a bathrobe.
Entering the patio outside the bar, a group of older men, plunge veterans, motion for me to come over. When I explain that this is my first plunge, Kirk Cox, a well-seasoned plunger whose recent surgery has forced him to stay out of the water this year, opts to give me some advice.
“First thing you’ll want to do before you jump is make sure to take off that T-shirt,” Cox said. “It seems like a great idea now, but when that cold water soaks it, it’s going to cling to you and you won’t dry off as fast.”
Cox offers a lot more advice as I sit. He said not to hesitate when I get to the water, and that as soon as I get in, get out of the way of the people behind me, to let them in. Under no circumstances should I try to climb back out the way I went in.
Another important tip not taken was offered by Cox.
“You’ll want to get drunker before you go, too,” he said.
As we talk, he sees another veteran plunger, Charley Wright, wearing his Santa hat and red shorts. Wright is the town Santa Claus every Christmas, and the de facto leader of the Polar Plunge parade. Cox asks Wright to give advice, and without a moment’s thought, Wright said the same thing as Cox.
“You don’t want to be wearing the T-shirt in the water,” Wright said.
A huge group of prospective polar bears gathered outside the tavern, many in elaborate costumes. The plunge had been scheduled for last week but was postponed until the following Saturday due to ice buildup. At the time, I was disappointed the plunge wasn’t held despite the ice.
Oh, to be so naïve again.
During the walk, I begin to consider what I’m doing. As a rule, since agreeing to do the plunge for the sake of this column, I’ve tried not to think about it much. Now, in the crisp air, the voices of those who’ve been here before swirl around me. A man behind me said, “Why do we do this every year?” His voice sounds more than a little uncertain.
At the water’s edge on Bath Island, a final moment arrives to ask the big question, “Why am I doing this?” Then, without giving the question anymore purchase, I take the leap at the first available opening.
I knew the water would be cold, but did not know how cold.
As soon as I hit the water, I know I want out. Thankfully, it only comes up to the lower stomach, allowing me to wade to the stairs out of the water easily. All energy is going to keeping warm and wading out, with maybe a little energy expended in a few expletives that instinctively escape the mouth with each movement.
Emerging from the water, I have a rush of energy; the air outside, all of 45 degrees, suddenly feels warm. Understanding arises to the appeal of the polar plunge: the cleansing feeling of letting yourself be uncomfortable, if only for a moment.
In that moment, before exhaustion finally starts to set in, the knowledge hits that I’d be happy to do this again.
Though next time, I may give Cox’s advice about removing the shirt — and drinking a little more beforehand — stronger consideration.